Looting spree continues in twin cities

ISLAMABAD – A wave of looting and robbery incidents has spread in various areas of twin cities while police have badly failed in netting the intruders playing havoc with citizens round the clock.

The victims appeared before IGPs of Islamabad and Punjab to take action against the sub-ordinates for their slackness leading to surge in street crime.

A gang of robbers stormed into house of Zahid Riaz Hussain at Scheme 3and made off with a wrist watch worth Rs3.5 million, two iPads and a pistol. The incident took place within limits of Police Station Airport where a case has also been registered against robbers on complaint of victim but no arrest was made so far, informed sources on Tuesday.

They said another citizen namely Syed Ghulam Akbar Shah fell prey to two dacoits who snatched his mobile phone in Khayaban-e-Sir Syed. The victim got registered case against the accused with PS Pirwadhai but the snatchers are still untraceable by police.

Sources also disclosed that two dacoits riding on a motorcycle also intercepted owner of a mobile shop at Soan Bus Terminal and deprived him of cash and mobile phone. A spokesman of Rawalpindi police claimed that the incident took place in Islamabad and case was also lodged against the accused.

In Sihala, auto-theft gang picked a car while unknown robbers entered a house in jurisdiction of PS Ramna and fled after snatching car and gold from house owner.

Street crime is also up in Kallar Syedan as two armed shot and injured a shopkeeper during a failed dacoity attempt. According to sources, two unknown dacoits entered in Haseeb Traders on Pindi Road and tried to snatch cash. Upon showing resistance by shopkeeper, the dacoits shot and injured him. After committing crime the dacoits managed to escape from scene. The injured shopkeeper Ameer Udin was moved to hospital for medical treatment, they said.

CPO Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari, during a chat with The Nation, said that police are making all-out efforts to control street crimes. He said he had ordered enhancing police patrolling in all the areas. He said police bust scores of criminal gangs in recent days.