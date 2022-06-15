Mainly very hot and dry weather expected in most plain areas of the country

Mainly very hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during next twelve hours.

However, gusty with dust raising winds are expected in south Punjab and upper Sindh with rain-wind/thunderstorm in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during afternoon.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad twenty-six degree centigrade, Lahore thirty-three, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit fifteen, Murree nineteen and Muzafarabad twenty-three degree centigrade. According to met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy with chances of rain-wind-thunderstorm in eveninglikely to prevail in Srinagar, hot and dry in Jammu, partly cloudy with chances of rain-thunderstorm in Leh, partly cloudy with chances of rain-wind-thunderstorm in Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.