Maximum relief given to masses in provincial budget: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said maximum relief has been given to people in the budget to enhance their standard of living.

Chairing a meeting of the provincial parliamentary party in Lahore on Wednesday, he said the provincial budget was successfully presented in the Punjab Assembly despite the drama staged by the opposition against it.

The chief minister vowed to work day and night to continue the journey of serving the people and healing their wounds.

Hamza Shehbaz said the government is standing with the guardians of the constitution and the law.