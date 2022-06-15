APP

Motorway police starts installation of VMS

D I KHAN – National Highways and Motorway Police have started work to install ‘Variable Message Screening’ system on newly constructed Hakla- D I Khan M-14 CPEC. Sector Commander Motorway Police, Atiq-ur-Rehman said that VMS would be installed on Hakla, Daud Khel, Isa Khel and Yark entry points in first phase. He said that installation of VMS was aimed to inform travellers about road conditions and safety. He said that new messaging system would also ensure road safety and save drivers from fine.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

DG Rangers chairs meeting to review security arrangements

Islamabad

No evidence of any conspiracy against previous govt: DG ISPR

Karachi

CM Murad presents Rs1.714 trillion ‘tax-free’ Sindh budget

Islamabad

Presidency says didn’t refuse to receive US envoy’s credentials

Islamabad

Pakistan hopes to get relief from FATF

Karachi

Sharjeel asks Turkish company to bring electric buses to Karachi

Lahore

Punjab Governor ‘responds’ to PA Speaker, recalls budget session at Aiwan-e-Iqbal today

Islamabad

Fare of passenger trains not to be increased, says Saad Rafique

Newspaper

PVF and Engro join hands to hold 1st National Volleyball Super League

Islamabad

National dialogue, way forward of all crises: Ashrafi

1 of 9,031

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More