Murtaza Wahab inaugurates football ground

KARACHI – Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed football ground at KMC Sports Complex at Kashmir Road.

On the occasion, an exhibition match was played between Administrator Football XI and MC Football XI in which Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi played with the children.

The event was attended by Senior Director Culture and Sports Saif Abbas, Director Sports Complex Kaifulwara, officers and various personalities related to sports. “KMC Sports Complex was in decline. We have started renovation of Sports Complex so that people can benefit from it,” the Administrator said.

He said that there is simultaneous provision of table tennis, squash, badminton, swimming, jogging track and other facilities for the citizens.

The Administrator said that football ground was closed for last 10 years. It was decided to open it in the best interest of the citizens and today this facility is available to the citizens which is a blessing for Karachi. Talking to media, he said that the commotion created by the PTI in the Sindh Assembly during the budget today was very unfortunate. He said that funds have been allocated in the budget for the development projects of Karachi which will carry out in all the districts. “This year, Karachi Medical and Dental College will be upgraded into a metropolitan university and its charter will be approved in the next session of Sindh Assembly after the budget,” he added. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that mega projects for mass transit, underpasses, bridges and roads have been formulated in the budget of Sindh government for next year.

He said that funds have also been allocated for 1122 Ambulance Service, Infrastructure Improvement, Fire Brigade, Snorkel, Sewerage System Improvement, water supply and Malir Expressway.

In response to a question, he said that the work of cleaning the drains is underway.

In the past more than one billion rupees was spent on the drains cleaning but now we have started this work with only 60 per cent of the money.

“Drains are being cleaned at 28 places in Karachi and choking points are being cleared,” he added.

He said that he himself had visited Soldier Bazaar, Kalri, Falak Naz Airport, Gujjar Nullah and PIDC Nullah and inspected the works. He further said it was hoped that the city would not be affected by the rains during the monsoon season. The Administrator also distributed prizes among the football teams on the occasion.