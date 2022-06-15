News Desk

Nawaz has no choice but to support Musharraf’s return: Sheikh Rashid

Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that Pakistan Army and its leadership took the right decision of supporting former president Pervez Musharraf’s return to Pakistan.

Sheikh Rashid said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has no choice but to support Army’s decision. Criticizing PML-N supremo, he said that Nawaz Sharif always had problems with all Army Chiefs of the country but in hour of need, he bent his knees in front of them.

Earlier, Mian Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said that if former President Pervez Musharraf wants to return, the government should facilitate him.

On social networking site Twitter, the PML-N leader wrote that he had no personal animosity or bitterness towards former President Pervez Musharraf.

“I don’t want anyone else to suffer the trauma I have to endure for my loved ones,” he added.

In the end, he wrote that I pray to Allah Almighty for his health.

