NBP wins case in New York court

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has won a case filed against it in New York’s federal court.

A few years back, the national bank was accused of facilitating the transfer of funds that were used to plan and execute an attack on a United States military base in Afghanistan.

Had the NBP lost the case, according to sources, it would have been slapped with fines worth billions of dollars and would have effectively gone bankrupt.

Pakistan would also have faced serious issues at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).