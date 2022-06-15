No evidence of any conspiracy against previous govt: DG ISPR

| Major General Babar Iftikhar says no one has right to target army leadership on basis of lies | Army has foiled Indian conspiracy to get Pakistan blacklisted in FATF

| No increase in defence budget since 2020

ISLAMABAD – Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said Tuesday that both the National Security Committee’s meetings were told in explicit words that there is no evidence of conspiracy.

Talking to a private news channel on Tuesday, he said freedom of expression is the right of everyone, but no one should distort the facts and resort to lies. He said Pakistan and China have strong strategic and defense ties and the security of China Pakistan Economic Corridor has not been reduced.

The military’s spokesperson lamented that propaganda was initiated against the army and the military leadership on social media. “[They were] briefed that there was no conspiracy or evidence of any kind [against the then government], nothing like that happened. Participants were told in detail that there was no evidence of any conspiracy,” said the DG ISPR.

He acknowledged that the army and its leadership were being targeted through ‘baseless rumours’ and propaganda which is very unfortunate and shouldn’t happen. He said that everyone was entitled to their opinion, but no one had the right to ‘reject facts and target an institution and its personalities on the basis of lies.’

The DG ISPR said there has been no increase in the defense budget since 2020 and Pakistan Army is reducing its expenditure. He said Pakistan Army returned Rs6 billion to the government during the Corona pandemic last year.

About the reports of former president general retired Pervez Musharraf’s ailing health condition, Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the military leadership believes that the former army chief should return to Pakistan.

“In such a situation the institution and leadership’s stance is that Pervez Musharraf should return,” said DG ISPR. The military’s spokesperson, during an interview with a private television channel, said the final call for the return of the ex-president — who resides in the United Arab Emirates — to Pakistan would be made by his family.

“We have contacted his family. Once his family responds, we can make the required arrangements,” the military’s spokesperson said as he prayed for Musharraf’s speedy recovery.

The Pakistan Army’s spokesperson further highlighted that the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s visit to China was very important and added that China has played a crucial role in increasing Pakistan’s defence prowess.

Maj Gen Iftikhar emphasised that ties between Islamabad and Beijing held “strategic importance” and were crucial for regional peace.

Pakistan Army foils Indian conspiracy to get Pakistan blacklisted

Pakistan Army has foiled Indian conspiracy to push Pakistan into black list of FATF by timely establishing FATF cell at GHQ to in coordinate with various ministries, departments and agencies to prepare a comprehensive plan for each point of action given by FATF to Pakistan. And, finally the cell got the plan implemented by all stake holders, he added.

On the directives of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for the first time the FATF cell was headed by serving Major General at Military Operations Directorate who held series of meetings with over thirty ministries and all stakeholders and finally the implementation report was prepared which would be presented by minister of state for foreign affairs Hina Rabbani Khar representing Pakistan at FATF in Berlin.

At a time when Financial Action Task Force meeting is underway in German capital Berlin 14 to 17th June 2022 Pakistan made significant progress in fulfilling the requirements of FATF commonly known as FATF action plan.

credible sources told The Nation that Pakistan faced law fare over the past two years particularly the propaganda by India against Pakistan on FATF and many other issues, however bit was countered well through well devised plan.

Sources said India tried its level best to keep Pakistan in grey list and finally push into black list, but these Indian designed were foiled. Now Pakistan has implemented 26 out of 27 points of FATF.

The FATF cell at GHQ in close coordination with other departments was able to overcome money laundering, target killings, extortion , terror financing, kidnapping for ransom, which was why Pakistan was able to fulfill 26 out of 27 points of FATF.

On money laundering 4 out of 7 points were implemented by Pakistan to counter terror financing, foreign exchange regulatory act and many others.

amendments were made in anti terror financing enabling Pakistan to implement points under this condition.