Officials alerted against possible floods

Lahore – Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Tuesday directed the departments concerned to remain alert and enhance coordination with the district administration to deal with possible floods.

He issued the directive while presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for coping with possible floods at the Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday.

The chief secretary said that it was the responsibility of the administrative department to provide resources in the field offices for the implementation of the flood emergency plan. He asked the officers to prepare an action plan to prevent the incidents of electrocution and roof-collapse during rains.

The chief secretary sought certificates within two days from 13 districts which did not submit preparedness certificates. He said that the health department should ensure availability of essential medicines and anti-venom vaccines at all hospitals and health facilities.

He directed the commissioners to remove encroachments along the banks of rivers, streams and dykes. He said that drains and sewerage lines should be cleaned regularly to deal with urban flooding.

On the occasion, Inspector General Police Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the police officers had been directed to provide assistance to the administration during possible floods.

The director general Provincial Disaster Management Authority briefed the meeting that the first spell of monsoon rains will likely to start from July 1, with above normal rainfall this year. He said that the Central Flood Control Room would start functioning from today. Tents, boats, life jackets, de-watering sets and other equipments had been provided to districts as per their requirements, he added.

The senior member board of revenue, additional chief secretary (Home), administrative secretaries of agriculture, local government and officers concerned attended the meeting while commissioners participated through video link.