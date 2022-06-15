News Desk

OGRA proposes hike in prices of petrol, diesel from June 16

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday sent a summary to the petroleum division for another hike in prices of petroleum products from June 16.

According to the sources, the oil regulatory authority has prepared a summary, seeking an increase in petroleum prices from June 16 in light with negotiations made with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The authority has also suggested ending subsidies on fuel prices, said sources.

Despite a Rs60 per litre increase in petroleum prices in past 15 days, the government is still providing subsidised petrol at Rs9.3/litre and diesel at Rs23.05/litre.

However, the prime minister will make the final decision about the prices of petroleum products, the sources added.

The federal government recently increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs60 per litre within a span of a week after the IMF refused to release a US$1 billion tranche, demanding reversal of subsidies on fuel and electricity.

On the other hand, the rupee continued its downward trend against the US dollar in the interbank market as the greenback gained Rs1.21 during early Wednesday trading.

According to experts, the local currency is losing streak against the greenback owing to a delay in the revival of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) $6 billion loan programme.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Moonis Elahi reaches FIA office seeking case details

National

Maximum relief given to masses in provincial budget: Punjab CM

National

PM nominates tanker driver from Balochistan for Tamgha-e-Shujaat

National

PM directs resolution of administrative, financial issues of GB

National

Pakistan on the path of Sri Lanka-like situation: Imran Khan

National

Govt working tirelessly to provide relief to masses: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

Punjab govt unveils provincial budget at Aiwan-e-Iqbal

National

Pakistan’s most populous province in complete political chaos: Imran Khan

National

PM takes strict notice over delay in publication of Punjab textbooks

Lahore

Punjab Uplifts Major Sectors by Approving Various Development Schemes in its 81st PDWP Forum

1 of 8,441

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More