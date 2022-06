Peshawar – Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) personnel seized 75.400kg of drugs and arrested one trafficker in the provincial capital here on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the ANF said that following a tip-off, the ANF personnel stopped a truck carrying a container. The personnel recovered 62.400kg hashish from the container, 12kg opium, and 1kh crystal meth (ice).

A case was registered against the arrestee.