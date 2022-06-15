Pakistan aims for strong regional position

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan aims for strengthened regional position as it tries to improve ties with the neighbours. Pakistan has played a key role on the Afghanistan issue and continues to support stability in the war-torn country.

With China, Pakistan already has exemplary relationship. Islamabad has significantly improved cooperation with the Central Asian Republics.

Pakistan has also invited India on numerous occasions to resolve the Kashmir issue through dialogue but New Delhi has so far been uninterested.

In the same spirit, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is in Iran with expectations to enhance cooperation.

Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations are rooted in historical linkages and based on religious, linguistic, cultural linkages and spiritual affiliation. Relations between Pakistan and Iran have by and large remained positive.

Iran was the first country to recognize Pakistan after independence. After the 1979 Islamic Revolution of Iran, Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognize the new dispensation. The two countries have supported each other at critical junctures in their history.

Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran are undergoing a transformative phase. There is a renewed energy and growing positivity and desire to work together between the two countries.

Iran has remained strong supporter of the Kashmir cause. It has openly voiced support for the innocent Kashmiris under brutal siege of Indian forces.

The Iranian high leadership has also repeatedly given statements in support of people of Kashmir and condemned unjust Indian atrocities. Similarly, Pakistan’s support on Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and commitment towards Iran despite US’ unilateral sanctions has been greatly appreciated in Iran.

Despite the excellent bilateral relations, the current trade volume between the two countries is below its full potential.

Currently, the volume of trade is $392.08 million with $22.86 million Pakistani exports, comprising mainly of rice, meat, paper and paper board, chemicals, textiles, fruit & vegetables; major imports from Iran comprise mainly of iron ore, hide & skins, and chemical products (Pakistani imports $369.23 million).

Iran and Pakistan are working together at expert level to improve road and rail connectivity.

This includes up-gradation of 700 kilometres Quetta-Taftan highway, improvement of facilities at border crossing points, opening up of new border crossing points (Gabd-Reemdan and Mand-Pishin) and improvement of facilities available to Zaireen during their visits to Iran, Iraq and other countries.

Pakistan-Iran border has been named ‘Border of Peace, Friendship and Love’. There are many border management mechanisms operational between the two countries.

Yesterday, Pakistan and Iran reiterated the resolve to further strengthen bilateral relations in all dimensions.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian after talks, FM Bilawal said Iran was an important neighbour and brother of Pakistan and building close relations with Iran remains our high priority.

He said that during his meeting with Iranian foreign minister, they took stock of entire gamut of bilateral relations and identified ways to further strengthen the bilateral relations in trade, investment, connectivity, border management, facilitation of Zaireen, cultural and educational cooperation and enhancing people to people contacts.

The foreign minister said, “We have come closer to resolving one of the major obstacles in expanding trade through operationalisation of party trade mechanism, formalisation of cross border exchanges through opening new border crossings and promotion of trade through cross border markets.”

The foreign minister said that he also discussed the rising tide of Islamophobia and the recent derogatory remarks made by ruling BJP’s officials in India that deeply offended Muslims across the world.

The closeness with the neighbouring countries will definitely improve Pakistan’s regional standing.