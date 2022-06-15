Pakistan hopes to get relief from FATF

| Pakistan also activates diplomatic channels to get off the grey list as FATF session starts in Berlin

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is expecting to get off from grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) after making substantial progress in checking money laundering and terror financing.

An important session of FATF has started on Tuesday in Berlin, Germany, which is scheduled to conclude on Friday. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar, who is also the Chair of Pakistan’s National FATF Coordination Committee, will lead the Pakistan delegation in the FATF Plenary Meeting. During the meeting, Pakistan’s progress under the 2018 and 2021 FATF Action Plans will be discussed. The Plenary will review the recommendations of FATF’s International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG). The FATF would decide the fate of Pakistan about extending or excluding it from grey list. However, Pakistani officials are hopeful that global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog would exclude Pakistan name from its grey list, as the government has made progress in checking money laundering and terror financing.

Pakistan had to complete two concurrent action plans with a total of 34 items. According to the officials, the government has now addressed or largely addressed on majority of the items. They informed that government has made progress in remaining issues including providing evidence that it actively seeks to enhance the impact of sanctions beyond its jurisdiction by nominating additional individuals and entities for designation at the UN. Progress has also been made in demonstrating an increase in money laundering investigations and prosecutions and that proceeds of crime continue to be restrained and confiscated in line with Pakistan’s risk profile.

Officials said that Pakistan on diplomatic level has also made efforts to exclude its name from the grey list. Meanwhile, the Minister of State will also hold meetings with the incoming and outgoing FATF Presidents, Executive Secretary of the FATF, and heads of delegations of FATF member states to apprise them of the tremendous progress made by Pakistan for completing both FATF Action Plans. The Minister of State will underscore the Government’s high-level political commitment to further strengthen Pakistan’s domestic AML CFT regime.

During the visit, the Minister of State will also hold meetings with dignitaries in Germany in the context of Pakistan-Germany bilateral relations. The Minister of State is accompanied by a senior-level delegation. Germany is hosting the FATF Plenary meeting in Berlin

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan has been on the grey list of the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) since June 2018 for failing to check money laundering, leading to terror financing, and was given a plan of action to complete it by October 2019. Since then, the country continues to be on that list due to its failure to comply with the FATF mandates. Under the 2018 action plan of the FATF, the country has implemented 26 out of 27 points while it met six out of seven points under the 2021 action plan.

The FATF is an independent body comprising 39 member states plus regional organizations. In FATF, 37 are under jurisdiction member countries and 2 regional organizations – Gulf Cooperation and European Commission.

It is a watchdog regulating the anti-money laundering and terror financing framework. It functions by putting states in either black list or in grey list which are showing strategic deficiencies in recommendation given by the body.

“We have a strong case and we hope to come out of the grey list. So many countries are supporting us against India’s conspiracies,” a senior diplomat told The Nation.

He added: “Pakistan has done so much and should not be victimized for some irritants that will be ultimately eliminated by Pakistan.”

"The Minister of State will also hold meetings with the incoming and outgoing FATF Presidents, Executive Secretary of the FATF, and heads of delegations of FATF member states to apprise them of the tremendous progress made by Pakistan for completing both FATF Action Plans. The Minister of State will underscore the Government's high-level political commitment to further strengthen Pakistan's domestic AML CFT regime," said a foreign ministry statement.

