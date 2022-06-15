Pakistan on the path of Sri Lanka-like situation: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairperson and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Wednesday said that if the country continues with its current economic policies then the country is on the path of a Sri Lanka-like situation.

Addressing a ceremony in Rawalpindi, the PTI chairman said today exports have fallen by 10% while Rs700 billion has gone out of the stock exchange and Moody’s has also downgraded Pakistan’s rating, adding that if the country continues like this then the country is on the path of Sri Lanka-like situation. Early and transparent elections only way to save the country.

Rebuking the current government, he said rulers want the ECP aid in the upcoming by-elections in 20 constituencies of Punjab, adding that there can be no clean and transparent elections through the present Election Commission.

He said “you should be fully prepared when I give a call for the long march”, adding that during PTI’s long march, people were shelled like criminals, terrorists, police and we saw such brutal scenes like occupied Kashmir in Islamabad.

“Allah does not allow being neutral. You have to decide to stand with the righteous or with the other side,” Imran Khan said.

Earlier, the former PM said that Pakistan’s most populous province is in complete political chaos.

In his statement on Twitter, while lashing out at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, Imran Khan wrote that “Ever since Hamza Shahbaz came to power illegally through a fake election in Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous province is in the throes of political turmoil.”

The former PM said that people are suffering, farmers’ crops are in jeopardy but everywhere Mafia is challenging the government’s writ and the rulers are unable to control them.

Turing his aim at the Punjab police, he said that the police and the local administration are facilitating the mafia, adding that they tortured the peaceful PTI workers, leaders and their families during the long march.

“Now they [PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza] think that they are not accountable before the people but we cannot allow this chaos and criminal rule to prevail,” Imran Khan added.