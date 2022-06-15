Pakistani Ambassador to US Masood Khan meets President Biden

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan on Tuesday called on US President Joe Biden at the White House.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistani embassy, during the meeting, US President Joe Biden expressed his determination to move Pak-US relations forward on a strong footing.

On the other hand, Masood Khan said that Pakistan was keen to work with the United States in all fields including security, trade, investment and culture.

According to reports, besides the Pakistani ambassador, more than 46 ambassadors from other countries were also present in the official photo session of the White House.

US President Joe Biden posed for a separate photo with each ambassador.