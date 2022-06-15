Pakistan’s most populous province in complete political chaos: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) supremo and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan’s most populous province is in the complete political chaos.

In his statement on Twitter, while lashing out at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, Imran Khan wrote that “Ever since Hamza Shahabaz came to power illegally through a fake election in Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous province is in the throes of political turmoil.”

The former PM said that people are suffering, farmers’ crops are in jeopardy but everywhere Mafia is challenging the government’s writ and the rulers are unable to control them.

Turing his aim at the Punjab police, he said that the police and the local administration are facilitating the mafia, adding that they tortured the peaceful PTI workers, leaders and their families during the long march.

“Now they [PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza] think that they are not accountable before the people but we cannot allow this chaos and criminal rule to prevail,” Imran Khan added.