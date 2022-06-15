Past in Perspective

“There’s nothing in the sea this fish would fear. Other fish run from bigger things. That’s their instinct. But this fish doesn’t run from anything. He doesn’t fear.”

–Peter Benchley

Sharks are one of the few animals living today that have been dated to exist as far back as the Late Ordovician Period, 450 million years ago. The Greenland sharks in specific were considered to be one of the most dangerous predators then and today as well. They are usually slow moving and are blinded by eye parasites. Their average age is counted to be in hundreds of years. In a 2016 study, a 16-foot Greenland shark was caught in fishing nets and scientists calculated its age by radiocarbon-dating the protein inside its eyes. The reason for using this technique is because the protein in the eyes forms before birth and remains visible throughout their lives, thereby allowing for a good estimate of how old it may be. Such sharks can live from anywhere between 272 and 512 years.