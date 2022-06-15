News Desk

PDMA issues rain-thunderstorm warning in Balochistan from 17 to 20 June

Balochistan s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday issued an alert for heavy rain and thunderstorm in the province from 17 to 20 June.

The authority has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period and arrange necessary inventory and other essentials at vulnerable locations.

On the other hand, Met Office informed that moist currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country from 15th June (evening/night).

Under the influence of this weather system rain-wind/thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Sibbi, Bolan, Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi, Mastung, Barkhan, Ziarat, Zhob, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Chaman and Harnai from 17th June (evening/night) to 20th June.

