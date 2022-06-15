APP

Pirwadhai police arrest 10 gamblers

Rawalpindi – Rawalpindi district police have arrested 10 gamblers and recovered Rs 60,000 stake money, 10 mobile phones and valuables from their possession here on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said, he informed that Pirwadhai police conducted a raid and arrested 10 gamblers namely Dil Nawaz, Fazal, Tanveer, Shehreyar, Amjad, Nazir, Waseem, Tahir Akram, Shehzad and Qaiser.

A case has been registered against all of them while further investigation is under way.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Babar Javed Joia said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

DG Rangers chairs meeting to review security arrangements

Islamabad

No evidence of any conspiracy against previous govt: DG ISPR

Karachi

CM Murad presents Rs1.714 trillion ‘tax-free’ Sindh budget

Islamabad

Presidency says didn’t refuse to receive US envoy’s credentials

Islamabad

Pakistan hopes to get relief from FATF

Karachi

Sharjeel asks Turkish company to bring electric buses to Karachi

Lahore

Punjab Governor ‘responds’ to PA Speaker, recalls budget session at Aiwan-e-Iqbal today

Islamabad

Fare of passenger trains not to be increased, says Saad Rafique

Newspaper

PVF and Engro join hands to hold 1st National Volleyball Super League

Islamabad

National dialogue, way forward of all crises: Ashrafi

1 of 2,737

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More