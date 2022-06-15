Pirwadhai police arrest 10 gamblers

Rawalpindi – Rawalpindi district police have arrested 10 gamblers and recovered Rs 60,000 stake money, 10 mobile phones and valuables from their possession here on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said, he informed that Pirwadhai police conducted a raid and arrested 10 gamblers namely Dil Nawaz, Fazal, Tanveer, Shehreyar, Amjad, Nazir, Waseem, Tahir Akram, Shehzad and Qaiser.

A case has been registered against all of them while further investigation is under way.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Babar Javed Joia said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.