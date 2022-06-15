Presidency says didn’t refuse to receive US envoy’s credentials

ISLAMABAD    –   The President House has said diplomatic credentials by ambassadors designated by different countries to Pakistan are regularly presented to the President Arif Alvi through traditional ceremony and the president does not prevent the credential of any ambassador.

High profile sources in the Presidency told The Nation that the president did not refuse to receive the credentials of US ambassador-designate to Pakistan Donald Blome.

Sources said the US ambassador-designate to Pakistan along with four other ambassadors were scheduled to present their credentials to the president in the first week of June,  however,  later the ministry of foreign affairs  rescheduled  the dates due to some other engagements of  the designated ambassadors.

Now the ministry of foreign affairs has communicated to the Presidency another date in the first week of July for presentation of credentials by the US Ambassador Donald Blome along with four other ambassadors.

The New US ambassador-designate to Pakistan Donald Blome also held a meeting with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday, but foreign office did not share details of the meeting and only released the official picture.

Now the foreign office has completed coordination with the Presidency for the credentials presentation of the next batch of ambassadors designated to Pakistan including Donald Blome in the first week of July.

