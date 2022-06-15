News Desk

PTI Senators call on Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senators called on party chief Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence on Tuesday during which current political situation in the country came under discussion.

According to sources, Imran Khan took the PTI Senate members into confidence on the future political strategy of the party and gave guidelines on the political role of the party in the upper house of the parliament.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran vowed to continue his political struggle and the imported government as Jihad and added that he cannot even think of retreating from his ideology.

Sources said that the Senators expressed full confidence in Imran Khan s decisions.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Moonis Elahi reaches FIA office seeking case details

National

Maximum relief given to masses in provincial budget: Punjab CM

National

PM nominates tanker driver from Balochistan for Tamgha-e-Shujaat

National

PM directs resolution of administrative, financial issues of GB

National

Pakistan on the path of Sri Lanka-like situation: Imran Khan

National

Govt working tirelessly to provide relief to masses: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

Punjab govt unveils provincial budget at Aiwan-e-Iqbal

National

Pakistan’s most populous province in complete political chaos: Imran Khan

National

PM takes strict notice over delay in publication of Punjab textbooks

Islamabad

OGRA proposes hike in prices of petrol, diesel from June 16

1 of 9,917

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More