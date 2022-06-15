PTI Senators call on Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senators called on party chief Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence on Tuesday during which current political situation in the country came under discussion.

According to sources, Imran Khan took the PTI Senate members into confidence on the future political strategy of the party and gave guidelines on the political role of the party in the upper house of the parliament.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran vowed to continue his political struggle and the imported government as Jihad and added that he cannot even think of retreating from his ideology.

Sources said that the Senators expressed full confidence in Imran Khan s decisions.