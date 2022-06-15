Punjab Deadlock Continues

The deadlock between the Punjab government and the PTI entered into its second on Tuesday after both sides failed to reach an agreement, which means that the provincial budget is yet to be presented in the assembly. A day earlier, the session was supposed to take up the budget for the next fiscal year, but was adjourned after PML-N did not agree to the demand made by the speaker and PTI for the presence of the Punjab Police chief and chief secretary in the house.

This is actually the first time in the country’s history that the provincial government has completely failed to present its annual budget over disagreements that are perhaps tangential to the actual objective of the session. It was unfortunate to see the session being marred by angry verbal exchanges and inappropriate gestures. While the opposition has now for some time adopted these stalling tactics, the Punjab government members should also understand these tactics and not give in to provocations as it only adds to the chaotic atmosphere.

What we are witnessing here is a clash of egos and politics being played over the budget, and that too at a time when the country is going through multiple crises. Better sense needs to prevail and both the sides must fulfill their constitutional duties as such instances only further erode the already declining trust of the public with regards to democratic institutions.

The Punjab Assembly speaker’s role in this must also be criticised as he is engaging in purely partisan politics and is holding the assembly session hostage over an unrelated issue. The primary reason the opposition was demanding the presence of the IG and the secretary is to receive an explanation over the treatment meted out to PTI workers on May 25 during the long march towards Islamabad. Such tactics of not allowing the house to be run are becoming a trend on part of the PTI and such actions must be unanimously condemned.