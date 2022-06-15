Punjab governor dismisses Punjab Assembly session

The Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Tuesday has dismissed the 40th session of the Punjab Assembly while the 41st session of the Assembly has been convened at Aiwan-e-Iqbal at 3 pm tomorrow [Wednesday].

Earlier, the Punjab Assembly session started with a delay of eight hours and 41 minutes while the Punjab session was being presided over by Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and the session was started after waiting for 20 minutes for the Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz.

However, the assembly session was adjourned by Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman.

On the other hand, Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the meeting is adjourned till one o clock on Wednesday, and the budget will be presented in the House on Wednesday.