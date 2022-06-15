Punjab govt slashes PA Speaker’s powers

Punjab government has slashed powers of Speaker of provincial assembly through an ordinance.

According to the ordinance issued by Governor Balighur Rehman, whenever Punjab Assembly session is prorogued, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department shall issue notifications regarding summoning or prorogation of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab.

The ordinance adds that Punjab Assembly is not in session and the governor is satisfied that circumstances exist which render it necessary to take immediate action.

Earlier, Governor Balighur Rehman prorogued the 40th assembly session on Tuesday, summoning 41st session at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Wednesday, but the Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has refused to accept the governor’s decision.

Instead of going with the session at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, Elahi adjourned the assembly session and now two separate sessions of the provincial assembly could be held.