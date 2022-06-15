News Desk

Punjab Uplifts Major Sectors by Approving Various Development Schemes in its 81st PDWP Forum

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved three development schemes of Local Government & Urban Development Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 2,116.085 million.

These schemes were approved in the 81st meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Ali Sarfraz Hussain.

The approved development schemes included Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Consultant for Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Program (PICIIP) (Revised PC-II) at the cost of Rs. 1,316.26 million, Master Plans / District Land-use & Zoning plans for Local Governments in Punjab (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 499.825 million and Project Management Unit (PMU) for Construction of Wastewater Treatment Plant at Babu Sabu at the cost of Rs. 300.000 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

