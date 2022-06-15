Staff Reporter

PVF and Engro join hands to hold 1st National Volleyball Super League

 

 

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) has signed a sponsorship deal with Engro Corporation to organize the 1st National Volleyball Super League as well to help the federation to compete at international events. PVF Chairman Ch Muhammad Yaqoob and Engro Corporation’s Chief Executive Ghias Khan signed the deal at a local hotel here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Ch Mohammad Yaqoob thanked Engro Corporation for sponsoring the game of volleyball and the federation will not disappoint them. Ch Yaqoob said Pakistan is standing at 7th place in Asian ranking and 39th in the world ranking among the 220 countries. “The Volleyball Super League, which will be organized in December this year will prove a game-changer for Pakistan volleyball as foreign players will also be playing  in it. Through the league, the players will also get money, besides improving their game while playing with foreign players.” Apart from the Super League, he said Pakistan team has to compete in the upcoming Islamic Games in Turkey, Asia Cup and to play an international tournament in Dubai, this year. He said under the Engro’s Development programme, training for the best coaches and to provide high level facilities to the players will also be possible. “The PVF target is to qualify for the Olympics Games-2028 to be held in Los Angeles, USA.”

