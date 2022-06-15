Staff Reporter

QESCO takes action against bill defaulters in Pishin

QUETTA – Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) on Tuesday took action against defaulters, illegal connections and suspended domestic connections over nonpayment of bills in Pishin district.  According to QESCO spokesman, in this regard, the team of SDO Yaro sub-division of QESCO Pishin Circle removed the transformers of 3 agricultural defaulters for non-payment while 2 illegal agricultural transformers were also removed during the operation and several domestic connections were also disconnected due to non-payment. It should be noted that QESCO is taking non-discriminatory action against all defaulters for recovery of arrears, therefore, all consumers urged to submit their existing bills and arrears immediately to avoid any hassle and also to keep away from illegal use of electricity.

 

ANP Quetta president Jamaluddin calls meeting tomorrow

QUETTA (Staff Reporter): Awami National Party (ANP) Quetta District President Jamaluddin Rashtian has called a meeting of the District Working Committee tomorrow  (Thursday) at Arbab House. According to press release issued on Tuesday, the meeting will constitute the District Parliamentary Board.

 

 

