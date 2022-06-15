Report sought from IGP in rape-cum-murder of minor girl

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has sought a report from Inspector General Police about rape-cum-murder of a minor girl in Attock.

He directed that the arrest of the accused should be ensured within the next 48 hours. Every effort should be made to provide relief to the affected family, he said. He extended sympathies to the bereaved family while ensuring the provision of justice to them.

CM SEEKS REPORT FROM IG POLICE IN EVE-TEASING CASE

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has sought a report from IG police about an eve-teasing incident in Muzaffargarh in which an innocent youth lost his life.

The accused do not deserve any leniency, he declared. He directed early arrest of the accused. Justice should be provided to the bereaved family, he instructed. He further ordered to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.