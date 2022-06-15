Our Staff Reporter

Rs10m fine imposed on HESCO due to transformer blast incident

HYDERABAD – National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed fine of Rs10 million on Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) on account of transformer’s blast occurred on June 18 2021, in which three persons have lost lives while four received injuries.
On receiving inquiry report of the incident took place at Islamabad Chowk, Hyderabad, NEPRA issued show cause notice to HESCO under relevant rules of the NEPRA Act and put responsibilities over the power distribution company. Hyderabad Electric Supply Company has failed to discharge its statutory obligation to maintain safety standard as laid down in the relevant laws, code and manuals, NEPRA statement stated.
In light of the inquiry report, the authority has imposed a fine of Rs 10 million on HESCO and directed it to compensate Rs 3.5 million each to the families of deceased and and the documentary evidences shall be submitted to the authority.

 

More Stories
Karachi

DG Rangers chairs meeting to review security arrangements

Islamabad

No evidence of any conspiracy against previous govt: DG ISPR

Karachi

CM Murad presents Rs1.714 trillion ‘tax-free’ Sindh budget

Islamabad

Presidency says didn’t refuse to receive US envoy’s credentials

Islamabad

Pakistan hopes to get relief from FATF

Karachi

Sharjeel asks Turkish company to bring electric buses to Karachi

Lahore

Punjab Governor ‘responds’ to PA Speaker, recalls budget session at Aiwan-e-Iqbal today

Islamabad

Fare of passenger trains not to be increased, says Saad Rafique

Newspaper

PVF and Engro join hands to hold 1st National Volleyball Super League

Islamabad

National dialogue, way forward of all crises: Ashrafi

1 of 1,255

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More