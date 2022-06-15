The Safe City projects were an initiative introduced for maintaining law and order in the cities of Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar. While the first two have seen the successful completion of the project, Peshawar seems to be lagging behind despite millions being allocated over the course of 13 years. If progress is as slow as to be considered as non-existent, then immediate oversight is needed through an audit. Furthermore, efforts must be made to address and improve upon the issues of all the other iterations of the project so that Peshawar can set the benchmark once momentum on the project builds.

The Safe City project was first introduced in 2009 and since then, authorities in Peshawar have spent hundreds of millions setting up the theoretical framework needed for the project to materialise during a time when terrorism was rampant. However, actual developmental work on installing the 6000 close-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) across 850 points across the city was stalled indefinitely to the point that even today, there is little to no trace of such technological security mechanisms in Peshawar.

The reason for this is attributed to the lack of interest displayed by provincial governments that have been more than happy to fight to take charge of the project but have delivered absolutely nothing. There is little to no coordination between departments, the result of which has been a rather confused and stagnant situation.

Such circumstances demand an audit so that we can get to the bottom of why there has been no progress for so long considering that millions of rupees could have been put to better use. After this, the government must really push the relevant authorities by giving them deadlines and enforcing adherence to developmental goals. Plus, given that this initiative has been implemented in other cities, there is a blueprint of what needs to be done that the authorities can follow. There will also be chances to improve upon previous iterations based upon the hardships that were faced. For instance, Multan faced the issue of laying down fiber optic cables for which the entire city had to be dug up. This in turn required permits and permissions. Knowing all this, the authorities in Peshawar should have a fair sense of how long the process will take and should start making changes to the project accordingly. The idea is to keep it flexible, make improvements and ensure that actual practical work is being done.