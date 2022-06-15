Secretary Sports Asadullah Faiz inaugurates Kohsar Sports Festival

LAHORE – Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Asadullah Faiz inaugurated Kohsar Sports Festival at a grand colourful opening ceremony at Mall Road, Murree on Monday night.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Asadullah Faiz unveiled the trophy of Kohsar Sports Festival at a mega ceremony attended by athletes, thousands of enthusiastic fans and families. Sufi, Cultural and Gymnastic performances were also presented at the inaugural ceremony. Attractive fireworks and regional songs won huge appreciation from a large crowd. Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Divisional Sports Officers Waheed Babar, Manzar Shah, Ata-ur-Rehman and District Sports Officer Lahore Tanveer Shah also attended the inauguration ceremony.

Talking to media on this occasion, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Asadullah Faiz said the competitions of eight games – table tennis, marathon, tug-of-war, football, archery, skating and cycling and volleyball are being organised in Kohsar Sports Festival. “Kohsar Sports Festival has turned out to be a major event. Definitely, it is a big step towards the promotion of sports at regional level.”

Meanwhile, the competitions of Murree Cycle Race, Murree Marathon, Inter-Club Football Cup, Inter-Club Volleyball Cup and Tug-of-War were organized on the second day of Kohsar Sports Festival on Tuesday. The event of Murree Cycle Race was conducted from Lower Topa to Bhurban Cricket Ground. Dozens of enthusiastic boys featured in the cycle race.

The race of Murree Marathon was run from Lower Topa to Bhurban Cricket Ground. Around 200 boys from Rawalpindi division took part in the marathon contest. Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser and Divisional Sports Officer Rawalpindi Waheed Babar inaugurated the race.

The Inter-Club Football Cup was played at Gharial Football Ground. Inter-Club Volleyball Cup was played at Bhurban Cricket Ground while the event of Tug-of-War was conducted at Bhurban cricket ground. The event, which will be conducted today (Wednesday) include Skating at Gharial Camp, Para-Archery at Bhurban Cricket Ground and closing ceremony at Mall Road Nighat Park.