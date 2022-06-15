Our Staff Reporter

Steps afoot to develop province including Gwadar: Bizenjo

QUETTA – Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday said incumbent government was taking practical steps for welfare of people and to develop the province including Gwadar.  He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Gwadar led by Member of Provincial Assembly Mir Hamal Kalmati called on him at CM Secretariat here.

The Chief Minister also announced restoration of old fee rates by reducing license fees for small and large fishing boats of fisheries of Balochistan for provision of amenities to them in the area.

He also instructed Secretary Fisheries to take measures to immediately start implementation of the declaration.  The delegation apprised the Chief Minister about the problems being faced by them in Gwadar and requested him for their solution. The Chief Minister assured the delegation that Hurricane-affected houses and boat owners would be compensated soon saying that the required funds for compensation could be released soon. Chief Minister announced to include Pashukan and Sarbandar in Old Gwadar City Rehabilitation Master Plan for interest of people in the area.

 

