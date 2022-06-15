Taxes on property, other items increased in KP budget

Peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has removed property tax exemption from five Marla houses to three Marla houses as per the budget for the year 2022-23.

As per the finance bill, the buildings of provincial and federal government departments would be exempted from tax but those government buildings that may have been given on lease or rented out would be taxed based on the annual rents they generate.

The A-grade houses measuring more than 3 Marlas and less than 5 Marlas in the provincial headquarter will be taxed up to Rs1,500 annually, while the same houses in grade B will be taxed Rs1,300, and grade C houses will be levied with a property tax of Rs1,100.

In the divisional headquarter, houses measuring more than 3 Marlas and less than 5 Marlas in urban areas will be taxed around Rs1300 while houses in other areas will be taxed around Rs800. The similar houses in the district headquarters will be taxed around Rs600 and houses in areas adjacent to the district headquarters will be taxed around Rs400.

In the provincial headquarters, the A-grade houses measuring more than 5 Marlas and less than 10 Marlas will be taxed Rs2,500, the B-grade houses will be taxed Rs2,400 and C-grade houses will be levied with a property tax of Rs2,200. The similar houses in the divisional headquarters will be taxed Rs2,400 and in other areas, the tax would be Rs,1400. The same-area houses in district headquarters would be taxed Rs1,200 and the same tax would be Rs9,00 in periphery areas of the district headquarters.

Similarly, according to the finance bill, the A-grade houses measuring 40 Marlas in the provincial headquarters will be taxed around Rs45,000, the grade-B houses to be taxed Rs32,000, while the grade-C houses will be taxed Rs30,000.

The same-size houses in the divisional headquarters will be taxed Rs37,500, and the houses in periphery areas would be taxed Rs22,500. In the district headquarters, the 40-marla houses will be taxed Rs15,000 and the same tax would be up to Rs9,000.

Also, the price of the stamp paper used for various purposes has been increased from Rs100 to Rs150. The tobacco tax has been increased up to Rs12 per kilogram and the tobacco used for making snuff (naswar) will be taxed Rs5 per kilogram. In addition, the mosques, gurdwaras, temples, churches, etc will also be exempted from property tax.