News Desk

Three killed, two injured in Sheikhupura, Gujranwala road mishaps

At least three persons lost their lives and two sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in Sheikhupura and Gujranwala on Tuesday.

According to details, the first accident occurred in Ferozewala area of Sheikhupura where three persons, including a woman, were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a rashly driven bus.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

The second accident occurred in Shaheenabad area of Gujranwala where a car skidded off the road when its tyre burst and collided with the road divider due to which two persons sustained critical injuries. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital.

