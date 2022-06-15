Traders stage rally against India

BAHAWALPUR – Traders staged a protest rally on Monday against blasphemy committed by leaders of the Bhartia Janta Party of India, under the auspices of Anjuman Tajraan Bahawalpur.

The rally, led by senior trader leader Hafiz Younas, marched on the city roads. The participants of the rally had held banners and pamphlets with anti-India slogans. Addressing the rally, Hafiz Younas said that the so-called leaders of the Indian political party, Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) had committed blasphemy against our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He said that Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi was playing the role of a fanatic and biased leader.

He urged traders and the general public to boycott products and goods imported from India in order to pressurize the Indian government to take action against the elements responsible for such blasphemy.