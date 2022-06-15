Truck owners warn of strike if vehicles not released

Khyber – Local truck owners have demanded of the government to help them to set free their vehicles captured by allegedly notorious hostage-takers in district Qilla Abdullah, Quetta last month.

Farman Shinwari, Mukarrem Afridi, Ijaz Afridi, and others while addressing a press conference in Landi Kotal press club on Tuesday said that on May 22 and 23 May, their trailers bearing registration nos. (TLS-386,TLD-466) were returning to Karachi from Chaman Border of Quetta after delivering consignments in Afghanistan, when in Qilla Abdullah district of Quetta, Chota Haji Shakoor seized their vehicles at gunpoint, dragged out the crew members, and shifted it to an undisclosed destination.

They lamented that as per the captor, he had a monetary quarrel with the co-tribesman; but, they are neither aware of the dispute nor have any ties with the person. The company is mounting on them to pay Rs 28,000 per day demurrage of the container which is a financial burden on them, they added. “We tried our best to lodge a first information report against the abductors but to in avail, they remarked.

Flanked by their children they added that the vehicles were sources of bread earning for several families therefore the authorities should adopt all necessary initiatives to release their trailers. They threatened that if their trucks were not discharged then they would come to the Pak-Afghan highway for indefinite agitation.