Two more cases of wild polio reported in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD – Two more wild polio cases have been confirmed from North Waziristan, leaving children paralyzed, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health confirmed on Tuesday. “So far 10 polio cases have been reported and all children confirmed with wild polio this year belong to North Waziristan, where more cases are expected due to high refusal rates during vaccination drives,” he added. “Pakistan has made tremendous success against polio over the past few years, and we are taking all steps to protect the gains made by the programme,” said Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel. The minister added that it was crucial for parents to vaccinate their children every time as every dose of the polio vaccine further builds immunity. Qadir said, “All parents must realize the risk that wild polio continues to pose to children all over Pakistan. Please ensure that your children are vaccinated in every nationwide campaign.”He added that the Pakistan Polio Programme has conducted emergency campaigns in the area, while children are administered the vaccine at all entry and exit points from southern KP to control the spread of the virus. “The programme is working relentlessly to control the spread of wild polio, but we need the support of parents and caregivers to succeed in our mission of a polio-free Pakistan. The cases are highlighted exactly where the challenges lie, and we are doing our utmost to ensure that the virus remains contained and we fight it till the end.” “Our children also deserve a life free from this incurable disease. The southern districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, namely North and South Waziristan, D.I.Khan, Bannu, Tank and Lakki Marwat, are at the highest risk of wild poliovirus.“