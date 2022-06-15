The Foreign Minister’s two-day visit to Iran holds a lot of potential. This will be a test of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s diplomatic skills to see how well he can navigate the complex geopolitics of this region. If this visit is off to a good start, it can lead to the collaboration of the two neighbours on a number of large projects in the realms of security and trade.

The timing of the visit is opportune for a number of reasons. Firstly, this is a period when the fascist and hateful policies of India have provided an opportunity for Muslim countries to come together and unite on one issue. Across the world, Muslim countries are coming together to condemn the Islamophobic policies of India. This is an important cause for unity for Iran and Pakistan, considering their proximity to India, the Islamophobic actions of the BJP has a much heavier impact on the citizens of both countries than most others.

Moreover, the changing landscape of the world today, particularly after the Russia-Ukraine crisis, calls for a reimagining of our relations. There is an ongoing oil crisis in the world today, triggered by the Russian-Ukrainian war, the likes of which can have a devastating impact on the prosperity of the region. The time seems ripe for Pakistan and Iran to recommit to a vision shared seven years ago—that of the 1,100-kilometre Pak-Iran gas pipeline, now known as the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Project.

The Pipeline is planned to span across from Port Qasim in Karachi, in Sindh, to Kasur in Punjab, and if the vision is fulfilled, the pipeline could transform the energy and gas sector in Pakistan and perhaps even allow for expansion of the pipeline to India. The Pipeline is a highly precarious project and has been vulnerable to delays and deadlocks due to political differences—this visit, if planned well, could sow the seeds for getting work started again on the Pipeline, as well as collaboration on several other projects.