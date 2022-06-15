Wassan hails Sindh provincial budget for 2022-23

SUKKUR -Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Agriculture, Manzoor Hussain Wassan on Tuesday hailed the provincial budget for the fiscal 2022-23. Talking to media, he described this as a people-friendly budget which would lead to improvement in the economy as well as betterment of the masses. Wassan stated that in the prevailing situation it is the best budget. He said that important steps have been taken for development of various sectors. Manzoor Wassan pointed out that special attention has been paid towards education and health, agriculture and transport and mass transit He also lauded the allocation of Rs128 billion for the law and order, Rs8 billion for the mass transit to run around 100 diesel hybrid electronic buses and Rs4 billion have been separately earmarked for Peoples Bus Service Project.