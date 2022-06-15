Will play vital role in enhancing cordial relations between Pak-US: US Consul General

US Consul General William Wil Makaneole on Tuesday said that he will play a vital role in enhancing the cordial relations between the United States and Pakistan and that the U.S. values its relations with Pakistan.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi met the US Consul General Lahore William Wil Makaneole in the Assembly Chamber.

In the meeting, matters related to the parliamentary and mutual interest, including further improvement in Pak-US relations, were discussed in detail.

The Speaker Punjab Assembly said that Pakistan seeks peace in the world and is a partner of the international community in its practical efforts.

Promoting public education has been a top priority of our government, Elahi added.

William Wil Makaneole said that the Pak-US relationship spans decades. The U.S. is making significant contributions to the development of human resources in Pakistan, especially in the field of education.