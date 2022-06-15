News Desk

Will play vital role in enhancing cordial relations between Pak-US: US Consul General

US Consul General William Wil Makaneole on Tuesday said that he will play a vital role in enhancing the cordial relations between the United States and Pakistan and that the U.S. values its relations with Pakistan.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi met the US Consul General Lahore William Wil Makaneole in the Assembly Chamber.

In the meeting, matters related to the parliamentary and mutual interest, including further improvement in Pak-US relations, were discussed in detail.

The Speaker Punjab Assembly said that Pakistan seeks peace in the world and is a partner of the international community in its practical efforts.

Promoting public education has been a top priority of our government, Elahi added.

William Wil Makaneole said that the Pak-US relationship spans decades. The U.S. is making significant contributions to the development of human resources in Pakistan, especially in the field of education.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

No evidence of any conspiracy against previous govt: DG ISPR

Karachi

CM Murad presents Rs1.714 trillion ‘tax-free’ Sindh budget

Islamabad

Presidency says didn’t refuse to receive US envoy’s credentials

Islamabad

Pakistan hopes to get relief from FATF

Lahore

Punjab Governor ‘responds’ to PA Speaker, recalls budget session at Aiwan-e-Iqbal today

Islamabad

Fare of passenger trains not to be increased, says Saad Rafique

Islamabad

National dialogue, way forward of all crises: Ashrafi

Islamabad

PTI wants early election just to save corruption: Rana Sanaullah

Lahore

LHC directs ECP to decide plea against Bilawal

Islamabad

Balochistan uplift vital for country: Pervaiz Ashraf

1 of 8,384

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More