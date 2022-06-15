Woman among four killed in Lahore gun attack

LAHORE – At least four people including a woman were shot dead by unidentified attackers in the Al-Noor Colony in the limits of Factory Area police station. The brutal gun attack took place in the residential colony late Tuesday night, police said. The attackers fled instantly.

Rescue workers said all the four victims died on-the-spot and their bodies were sent to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased were identified by police as Kiran, Asi, Rizwam and Aziz.

Meanwhile, Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of the killings of four people in the firing incident in Lahore’s Walton Area and sought a report from Lahore CCPO.

A police spokesman claimed that the IGP directed the senior police officers to immediately reach the crime scene to and collect evidences. He also directed the officers to form police teams for an immediate arrest of the accused involved in this incident. He also said that Punjab Safe Cities’ cameras should be used to trace the accused.