Our Staff Reporter

Woman among four killed in Lahore gun attack

LAHORE    –   At least four people including a woman were shot dead by unidentified attackers in the Al-Noor Colony in the limits of Factory Area police station. The brutal gun attack took place in the residential colony late Tuesday night, police said. The attackers fled instantly.

Rescue workers said all the four victims died on-the-spot and their bodies were sent to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased were identified by police as Kiran, Asi, Rizwam and Aziz.

Meanwhile, Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of the killings of four people in the firing incident in Lahore’s Walton Area and sought a report from Lahore CCPO.

A police spokesman claimed that the IGP directed the senior police officers to immediately reach the crime scene to and collect evidences. He also directed the officers to form police teams for an immediate arrest of the accused involved in this incident. He also said that Punjab Safe Cities’ cameras should be used to trace the accused.

More Stories
Karachi

DG Rangers chairs meeting to review security arrangements

Islamabad

No evidence of any conspiracy against previous govt: DG ISPR

Karachi

CM Murad presents Rs1.714 trillion ‘tax-free’ Sindh budget

Islamabad

Presidency says didn’t refuse to receive US envoy’s credentials

Islamabad

Pakistan hopes to get relief from FATF

Karachi

Sharjeel asks Turkish company to bring electric buses to Karachi

Lahore

Punjab Governor ‘responds’ to PA Speaker, recalls budget session at Aiwan-e-Iqbal today

Islamabad

Fare of passenger trains not to be increased, says Saad Rafique

Newspaper

PVF and Engro join hands to hold 1st National Volleyball Super League

Islamabad

National dialogue, way forward of all crises: Ashrafi

1 of 10,503

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More