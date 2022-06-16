796 candidates appear for SAU Postgraduate programme entry test

HYDERABAD – Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), TandoJam on Wednesday conducted an entry test with participation of 796 male and female candidates for admission to the postgraduate degree programmes in different departments of the varsity. The Vice Chancellor SAU, TandoJam Prof. Dr. Fateh Marri visited the test centre to review the arrangements and expressed satisfaction. According to a university spokesman, a large number of female candidates also appeared in the exam. A total of six blocks were set up for the test, in which 118 candidates participated for Masters and four candidates for PhD for the Faculty of Agricultural Social Sciences, 126 candidates for Masters and four for PhD in Crop Protection Faculty, 269 candidates for M.Sc and 26 for PhD for the Faculty of Crop Production, 143 for M.Phil and 47 for PhD in Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, and 50 candidates appeared for ME and eight for PhD in Faculty of Agricultural Engineering, he said. Appropriate security arrangements were made with deployment of Police, Rangers and the university’s security guards at examination blocks, he added.