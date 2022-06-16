828 held in Peshawar during armed clashes

PESHAWAR – Peshawar police have arrested 828 people who had taken positions against each other during armed clashes over various disputes since the start of 2022, SSP-Operations Haroon Rashid said on Wednesday.

He said the timely action by the cops prevented the loss of lives.

The official said the police had also launched a campaign with the elders of various localities to settle enmities among people. He said the ongoing Jirga campaign was launched with the aim of resolving enmities.

and to ultimately maintain law and order and prevent loss of lives in various feuds.

Man held for killing niece: Meanwhile, the police arrested a man along with a female for allegedly having killed his 10-year old niece in Pishtakhara area of the provincial metropolis.

SP Cantt Mohammad Azhar, while addressing a presser, said the body of Hina was found stuffed in a gunnysack a few days ago.

He said Arif, uncle of the deceased girl, along with a female accomplice Nusrat were arrested as a result of the probe and the reason behind the killing was that the slain child had caught her uncle with the woman in objectionable condition.