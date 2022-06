With the efforts of PM Shehbaz Sharif, a big relief for overseas Pakistanis has been announced after the accession to Apostille Convention has been approved.

According to Salman Sufi, the head of PM’s strategic reforms, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working to implement and notify notaries across Pakistan to attest documents which will be acceptable at all Hague convention signatory countries.



After the approval of the Apostille Convention, the overseas Pakistanis would not have to got through hefty fee or constant visits to the offices often required for attestation.