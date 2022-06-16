Staff Reporter

ACP Karachi to launch “Awami Theater Festival” today

KARACHI – Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi will officially launch the “Awami Theater Festival 2022” for the people of Karachi on June 16 (Thursday) at 8 p.m. Sindh Minister for Culture, Education and Tourism Syed Sardar Ali Shah will inaugurate the theater festival, while President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah will deliver a welcome address on the occasion, said a news release on Wednesday. Moreover, the festival, which is free-to-enter for all, will feature performances of well-known artists including Shakeel Siddiqui, Rauf Lala, Shakeel Shah, Zakir Mastana, Saleem Afridi, Pervez Siddiqui, Younis Memon, Ali Hassan, Tasneem Rana, and Sheema Kirmani.

