Air University organises career fair

ISLAMABAD –Air University on Wednesday conducted a career fair for promoting industry-academia linkages and enhancing professional growth of the students.

Vice Chancellor Air University, Air Marshal (Retd) Javed Ahmed said on this occasion, such events provide a platform to students and job providers where students get a chance to channelise their strengths and employers get the best for their companies.

He said that the post COVID-19 virtual networking options were important as employers and employees prefer to connect through virtual platforms.

The VC Air University opined that as part of CPEC interventions, government should ensure establishment of a university at every 1,000km which can serve as a major prosperity tool to help Pakistan promoting education and overcome economic problems.  Director, Digital Time Communications, Nazakat Hussain appreciated the role of Air University and said this industry-academia-youth linkage is playing an important role in the youth employment. He said such collaborations will go a long way in the economic and social development of the country by polishing talent and creating a talent pool.

More than 100 national and international organisations representing multiple industries and sectors participated in the career fair.

Students and recruiters took part in different activities including extensive on-spot screening interviews, sharing information as well as exchanging resumes. Moreover, company representatives also provided counseling to students regarding their career choices and job market requirements.

 

