All set for NA-240 Karachi by-election today

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has made all preparations for the by-election on National Assembly seat in Karachi, NA-240, after it fell vacant following the death of MQM-P MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan.

As many as 18 candidates from MQM-P, seven other political parties and independents are taking part in the by-election. The constituency comprises 529,855 voters including 294,385 male and 235,470 female voters. The ECP has established 309 polling stations and 1,236 polling booths. The ECP said that the ballot papers have been printed while CCTV cameras are being installed at the sensitive polling stations.

Police will be deployed at every polling station while Rangers will serve as a quick response force. “The polling material is being distributed among the staff and by evening, the staff and the material will be sent to the polling stations,” the commission said. The ECP will establish a control room in Islamabad to review all arrangements with regard to the polling process.

It is pertinent to mention here that ECP had declared all polling stations for the National Assembly constituency NA-240 as sensitive.

 

