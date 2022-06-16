Our Staff Reporter

Attock police arrest 4 drug peddlers

ATTOCK – Police have arrested seven anti-social elements including four drug peddlers from different areas of the district. Cases under the act have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. In the first incident, Fatehjang police arrested two accused Sajid Iqbal and Aftab Ahmad who deprived a man of Rs75,000 inside ATM cabin of a private bank. In another attempt, Hazro police arrested a proclaimed offender Ahmad Khan who was wanted by the police for the last 10 years. In four other attempts, Hasanabdal, Hazro and Attock Khurd police arrested four drug peddlers Waqas Ahmad, Babar, Aurangzeb and Muhammad Salman and recovered 6.03kg hashish from their possession.

