Balochistan Acting Governor summons budget session on June 20

QUETTA – Acting Governor Balochistan, Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali has summoned the budget session of the Balochistan Assembly on (Monday) June 20, 2022 at 4pm, under Article 109 (a) of the Constitution. The provincial budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 would be present in the session which would be held in the assembly hall.

Earlier, the Balochistan government has earmarked Friday, June 17 as the date of the budget announcement for the fiscal year 2022-23. According to official source, the preparation of the budget for the next financial year is in the final stages. However, it has not been finalized yet and the meeting of the provincial assembly has to be adjourned for three days.

The Balochistan government would unveil its balanced and pro-people budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2022-23, with a total outlay of more than Rs 620 billion.

Education, health, law and order are among the priorities of the government.

More money would be allocated for clean water schemes.