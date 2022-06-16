Balochistan transporters reject oil price hike

QUETTA – Mehmood Khan Badini, central spokesperson for Mushtarika Balochistan Bus Transport Federation (MBBTF), has said that transporter community, particularly people of Balochistan province, could not afford the latest price hike of petroleum products and other essential commodities, hence, he said that the people of Balochistan province deserved special package in petroleum products and other essential commodities. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that there existed no industry and motorways in the province while agriculture sector of the province had been ruined due to acute scarcity of water, therefore, he called upon the authorities to announce special relief package in petroleum products and other essential commodities for the people of Balochistan. He said that poor people were bearing the brunt of skyrocketing inflation while the elite class of the country was enjoying life in their bungalows.